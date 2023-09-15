 Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Visits Chandrashekar Azad's Village, Remembers His Contribution
Members of civic body and local traders union accorded grand welcome to him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
FP Photo

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday visited Chandrashekar Azad's birthplace in tribal dominated Alirajpur district and paid rich tributes to the revolutionary leader.

Ahead of BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra, a pre-election public outreach programme, Scindia reached Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar via Khattali and Ambua. Members of civic body and local traders union accorded grand welcome to him.

The ,inister, accompanied by Water Resources, Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries minister Tulsi Silawat, then reached Azad Smriti Mandir and paid floral tributes at the statue of Azad at his birthplace and also remembered his contribution in the freedom struggle. They also visited Azad Kutia.

Earlier, the Union minister was welcomed by mandal president Manish Shukla and other members at the village. Later, the convoy then left for Ranapur.

During his visit, minister in-charge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, organisation minister Chawda, MP Guman Singh Damor and Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Corporation chairman Madhav Singh Dawar and many party leaders and workers were present.

