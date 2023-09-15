Madhya Pradesh: DNHRC Docs Inspect Khachrod Govt Hospital

FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors from Delhi National Health Resource (DNHRC) Centre -- Dr Sarita Saxena and Dr Roshan Sharma -- inspected Khachrod government hospital on Friday.

The purpose of their visit was to address complaints regarding hospital management, especially the allegations that some doctors were neglecting duties and operating private clinics.

During inspection, Dr Sarita Saxena took note of a concerning violation –presence of a private medical store right outside the hospital premises in clear violation of regulations. She wasted no time in reprimanding hospital's medical officer upon this discovery.

In response, the medical officer appeared flustered, claiming to have joined the position only a year prior and expressing ignorance about the situation. Dr Saxena promptly issued instructions for immediate removal of the private medical store, accompanied by an official notice.

However, medical shop operator claimed of a stay by the Supreme Court.