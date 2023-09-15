Madhya Pradesh: CM, Wife Participate In Puja In Omkareshwar Temple | FP Photo

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wife Sadhana Singh reached Omkareshwar on Friday and took part in special puja and havan performed as per Vedic tradition ahead of the unveiling of a statue of Adi Shankaracharya, which is to take place on September 18.

Due to the occurrence of heavy rain in Bhopal since morning, the Chief Minister reached Omkareshwar by road.

On Mandhata hill of Omkareshwar, under the guidance of Dakshinamnaya Shringeri Sharda Peeth, worship and 21 Kundiya Havan are being performed by about 300 Vedic Archaks from Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Pratishthan. The havan will continue till September 19.

When Chief Minister Chouhan reached Omkareshwar, he was welcomed by public representatives and Indore Divisional Commissioner Malsingh, Inspector General of Police Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandrashekhar Solanki, Collector Anup Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Shukla and other officials.

