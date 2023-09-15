Ekatm Dham: Omkareshwar Temple Decked Up Ahead Unveiling Of Shankaracharya Statue, CM To Perform Bhoomi Poojan On Sept 18  

BERNARD GAGNON

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Omkareshwar temple is ready to unveil the statue of Shankaracharya on September 18, 2023. Before the unveiling, the temple premises has been decorated with various colourful, indian and foreign flowers.

Shivling of Lord Omkareshwar was also beautifully decorated. It became the center of attraction for the devotees who came for darshan.

Hundreds of quintals of flowers have been used for making garlands, chandeliers (jhoomer) and arches (toran) to decorate the entire premises of Omkareshwar temple, from a gate (sadharan dwaar) to sanctum sanctorum (garbh gruh).

CM: Ekatm Dham' Will Be Inspiration To World

Regarding the occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “A wonderful creation of Ekatm Dham is taking place in Omkareshwar. In the first phase, the statue of Acharya Shankar will be unveiled on September 18 and the bhoomi pujan of the remaining works will be done. I believe that 'Ekatm Dham' will give new inspiration to the entire world.”

It Took 20 Hours To Finish Decorating The Temple

It took about 20 hours to carry out the decorations under the guidance of artists from Ujjain. Flowers were brought by the temple trust from other cities including Indore.

On September 18, the statue of unity of Acharya Shankar will be unveiled and the bhoomi and shilapujan of Advaita Lok will be done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On this occasion, many saints, sages and distinguished people will gather in the programme, Brahmotsav, organized by Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust at Siddhavarkoot. More than two thousand saints will be present in the event including Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Shankaracharya.

