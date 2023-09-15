MP Monsoon Updates: Orange Alert In Bhopal, Indore; Heavy Rainfall On Sept 15, 16 In Various Districts

MP Monsoon Updates: Orange Alert In Bhopal, Indore; Heavy Rainfall On September 15, 16 In Various Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State capital Bhopal experienced torrential rain in morning hours on Friday. In just last 24 hours, Balaghat recorded 243 mm of rainfall while, Khargone recorded 180 mm.

Also, Seoni recorded 175 mm, Anuppur recorded 118 mm and Mandla recorded 140 mm of rainfall. In Balagaht district, Barghat and Paraswada recorded heavy rainfall in rage of 243-242 mm rainfall.

Meteorological Department Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

The meteorological department has issued an alert after witnessing intermittent rainfall since Friday morning, as if if it continues to rain the same way, a rainfall of 4-8 inches would be recorded. In the last 14 days, Bhopal has received 4.67 inches of rain, while the normal rainfall for September is 6.91 inches.

The weathermen say, low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has become more organized and is a well marked low now. The system will be travelling across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and further westwards within the next three days. This will result in rainfall over the same regions.

Indeed, on Friday, heavy rains can be expected over parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain belt will also cover the central and western parts of Madhya Pradesh. On September 16, heavy rain will gradually start to shift and will cover southwest parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy Rains

Heavy rains with lightning is continuing over Khargone (Maheshwar), Sehore, Dewas, Raisen, Sagar, Jabalpur (Bhedaghat) Airport, Damoh and Narsinghpur. According to weathermen, the same weather is going to prevail Betul, Balaghat, Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Seoni Chhindwada (Pench).

Moderate Rains

Districts like Rajgarh, Vidisha (Udayagiri), Sanchi (Bhimbetka), Ujjain, Shajapur, Dhar (Mandu), Indore (Airport), Agar, Badwani, Alirajpur, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Burhanpur, Khandwa (Omkareshwar) and Harda are witnessing moderate rains.

While,

Light Rains

Light Rains are over Bhopal (Bairagarh/Airport), Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Satna, Panna, Shahdol, Guna, Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Anuppur and Nivari.

Weather In Next 24 Hours, Orange Alert In Bhopal, Indore

Heavy to torrential rainfall is expected on in various parts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain on 15 and 16 September.

There is orange alert in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Sagar divisions.

There may be heavy rain in a total of 36 districts of the state.

Whereas,

In Bhopal, there is an alert of heavy to very heavy rain. It may rain 4 inches or more in 24 hours.

Indore, will also witness heavy rainfall. There will be a period of rain in the division also.

There may be light rain with thunder in Gwalior.

In Jabalpur, there may be moderate to heavy rains. More than 2 inches of rain is expected in 24 hours.

In Ujjain, there is an alert of heavy rain.

