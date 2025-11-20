 MP News: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself Citing Teacher's Torture In Class In Rewa
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 11th-Grade Student Hangs Herself After Teacher Tortures Her In Rewa | Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A class 11 student hanged herself citing teacher's torture in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Thursday. A suicide note and her phone is recovered.

According to the girl's family, if an investigation is conducted into call details and school-related matters, the truth will come out. Her grandfather said, "She had no problems at home, nor did anyone say anything to her. Everyone loved her very much."

"Her problems and her deaths is linked to her school. Someone was torturing her so much that she was forced to take her own life" he added.

Sister names a classmate

The student's elder sister mentioned a name of a minor boy to the cops who studied in her class and with whom she used to communicate.

However, the police investigation has not revealed anything that could lead to the boy being held responsible. According to the police, the two were merely friends.

The suicide note that was recovered states, "My teacher used to beat me and grab my hands while hitting me. He would often hold my hands and ask me to check how cold his hands are. Sometimes, under the pretext of punishing me, he would put a pen between my fingers and press it hard."

Station House Officer Vikas Kapis said, "Police have recovered a letter. We have not yet reached a concrete conclusion as to why the student committed suicide. The actual cause of death will only be clear after investigation.

Family and villagers demand action

Following the incident, people are demanding immediate strict action against the concerned teacher and school management. Police are conducting forensic investigation of the suicide note and mobile data.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

