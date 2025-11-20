 MP News: 3 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Truck In Guna
The deceased were identified as Akash Chaurasia, Namonarayan Meena, and Manish. Three young men travelling in a car were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Aron Road in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. Four people were injured in the accident. Two of the seriously injured were referred to Bhopal.

Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Guna Truck And Car Accident, Three People Died And Four Are Serious Injured | Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths died while four others were injured after a fatal collision was reported between a car and a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday.

Two of the four injured are said to be in critical condition, who were referred to Bhopal, and are undergoing treatment at present.

According to information, the accident occurred near an eatery on the Guna Bypass road under Cantonment Police Area around 7 am . 

The deceased were identified as Akash Chaurasia, Namonarayan Meena, and Manish.

Additionally, the injured were identified as, Paras Karoliya and Yogesh Karoliya who are in critical condition.

Madhya Pradesh November 20 2025, Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave Grips Bhopal, Rajgarh And Indore;...
article-image

All victims were college students

The incident was so impactful that the car was fully distroyed and the truck was badly damaged. The accident occured near village Bhilera. The car belonged to Manish, son of Sushil Chandra, a resident of Village Penchi Chanchuda.

Manish himself held a veterinary diploma. They had gone to visit his friends and were returning to Guna together when the accident happened.

