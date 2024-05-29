Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments To Be Removed From Saraswati And Kanh Rivers In Indore

Representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A campaign will begin from June 5 to remove encroachment from rivers and ponds located in rural and urban areas of the district. During the campaign, encroachments will also be removed from Saraswati and Kanh rivers of the city. Besides, the water inflow channels of rivers and ponds will also be made free from obstructions and encroachments. There will also be a campaign for tree plantation.

Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting of concerned officers for effective implementation of the campaign. CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Additional Commissioner of IMC Siddharth Jain and other officers were present in the meeting. It was told in the meeting that the campaign is being started as per instructions of the state government.

Collector Singh directed that action should be taken effectively to remove encroachment from Saraswati and Kanh rivers located in the city. All encroachments should be listed in the next two days. It was said that in the year 2019, a list was prepared after conducting a survey regarding encroachment of these two rivers. He instructed that if there are more encroachments after this, then a list of those should also be prepared. Notices should be served to the encroachers.

Collector Singh said that officials should ensure that there is no encroachment within 30 metres of rivers. He said that under the drive, action will be taken to remove encroachment from 20 identified ponds of the city and master plan area. Similarly, encroachments are also being removed from 56 pounds in rural areas.

He instructed that sewerage should not be allowed to enter these ponds. Concrete arrangements should be made for this. Prepare a plan for tree plantation around ponds also. He said that a mega campaign of tree plantation will also be conducted in the entire district including the city.