Madhya Pradesh: Contaminated Water Supply In Alot District Raises Questions on Kshipra Water Augmentation Scheme

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Alot town were shocked on Tuesday when they got dirty water supply emitting a foul smell in the morning, proving the Kshipra water augmentation scheme built for Rs 8 crore failed to serve its purpose.

Irked over contaminated water supply, residents questioned the working of the civic body. Kshipra water augmentation scheme, a project undertaken by the city council to address its water needs, involved laying pipelines from Guradia to Alot.

Sunil Dayama, a resident of ward number 5, said, "We got dirty water supply in the morning. We had to arrange water from the private tankers. It is surprising that the authorities are making tall claims regarding providing 24x7 water supply shortly, but have failed to provide basic water supply properly. The government should address civic issues of people on a war-footing."

Meanwhile, Dilip Srivastava, council CMO attributed it to pollution in the Kshipra river. He stated that the influx of contaminated water from the Kanjhi of the Kshipra, particularly from the Nagda side, has exacerbated the problem.

A team from Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Delhi has conducted an inspection, officials from the PCB on Tuesday collected water samples from Kshipra after their colour turned brown again. The test report on the Kshipra water sample was awaited. Subsequent actions will be taken upon the findings of this report, CMO said.