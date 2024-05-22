Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Four For Abusing Municipal Water Cell Employees In Guna | Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted at Guna municipal office on Tuesday evening after some anti-social elements caused chaos and abused employees in the municipal water cell office. Following the complaint of the employees, the police registered an FIR against four individuals under various sections. A youth, Amber Bhadauria, confronted an employee with offensive remarks, questioning if the tanker belonged to his father and if the municipality was his family property.

This sparked immediate mobilisation among the employees, who then went to the police station to file a complaint. Hemant Raghuvanshi, in-charge of drinking water tankers, reported that around 7 pm, Akash Bhargava requested a water tanker which was sent to Premi House in Vikas Nagar by driver Kailash Jatav.

However, the recipient did not empty the tanker. Amber Bhadauria then demanded the tanker for himself, but driver Jatav refused, stating he could only follow office directives. Amber allegedly threatened the driver, who nonetheless returned the tanker to the office. At about 7:30 pm, Amber Bhadauria returned to the PHE office with three others.

They made abusive calls and issued death threats. Hemant, who was filling a municipal water tanker at Sanjay Stadium at the time, reported that Amber and his companions also harassed driver Kailash Jatav and other office drivers.

Upon learning of the incident, office staff gathered and informed the police, providing mobile recordings of the abuse. The police registered an FIR against Amber Bhadauria and three unidentified individuals under various sections, including the SC/ST Act, obstruction in government work, and issuing death threats. The search for the accused is ongoing.