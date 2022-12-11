Madhya Pradesh: Encroachers attack Khandwa CCF convoy in Nepanagar

Representative Image |

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): A group of forest encroachers pelted stones at the convoy of Khandwa chief conservator of forest (CCF) who was on his way to inspect Bakdi region with senior forest and police officials on Friday evening.

Khandwa CCF Vipin Rai was on his way to forest area along with DFO Pradeep Mishra and Nepanagar police officials when encroachers began chasing convoy. They also started pelting stones on convoy. No one was hurt in the incident as forest officials (CCF and DFO) were rushed away from the area safely. However, Nepanagar police vehicle was damaged during stone pelting incident.

A convoy of forest officials from Khandwa was also set to visit the Bakdi region on the same day but changed its routes upon receiving information about the incident. It is to be noted that there have been over 12 attacks on the police and citizens in the last two years but local administration had not paid heed to the situation in terms of taking strict action against encroachers.

Top district officials are insisting on dialogue with the encroachers, while former collector Praveen Singh said that stern action against encroachers was the only option.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Rajora inspects forest post in Nepanagar