Madhya Pradesh: Rajora inspects forest post in Nepanagar

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora inspected the Bakri forest post of Nepanagar forest area on Saturday. The area was in the news after some unidentified miscreants robbed 17 rifles and over 650 live cartridges from the forest outpost on November 28. The rifles and cartridges were later recovered by the police. In view of this development, Dr Rajora inspected the spot. Necessary instructions were given to the officials. Collector Bhavya Mittal, senior police and administration officials and employees were present on the occasion. Later, Dr Rajora and others left for Mandwa village. The visit of the additional chief secretary (Home) to Burhanpur is being considered as very important. In fact, after this, improvement in forest outposts can also start. On reaching here, the additional chief secretary discussed with the DFO what facilities, resources are available here, what improvements can be made. However, there will also be a meeting in the evening among the officers regarding this.