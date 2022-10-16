Burhanpur: Cross-voting helps Congress to get Nepanagar civic president poll

NEPANAGAR (BURHANPUR): Congress candidate Bharti Vinod Patil has won the election for the post of president of Nepanagar municipality in Burhanpur district. Patil got 15 votes, while BJP candidate Meena Rajesh Chauhan got nine votes.

Similarly, for the vice-president post, Sarla Praveen Katankar was elected unopposed after Congress did not field any candidate for the post. There are a total of 24 wards in Nepanagar municipality, and Congress and BJP have won 12 and 10 wards respectively.

Two independent councillors also extended support to the BJP after the party revoked a ban on them and allow them to merge into the party. Due to this, both parties had 12 councillors each. The BJP has suffered a loss due to cross-voting during the voting for the president.

Re-inducted into BJP

Those who have been re-inducted in the BJP include, Basanti Bai Uike, who rebelled against the BJP and contested as an independent. She had already extended her support to the BJP candidate. On the other hand, the other rebel candidate Sarla Praveen Katkar and her husband and former MP representative Praveen Katkar have also been re-inducted into the party.

Congress councillors return from pilgrimage

Since the election results were out, 12 Congress councillors who had gone on a pilgrimage reached Nepanagar at the time of voting. SDM Jyoti Sharma administered oath to the 24 councillors.