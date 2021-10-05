Madhya Pradesh: Employee of adventure firm falls to death in gorge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of an adventure company died after falling in a gorge in the Gidiakhoh picnic spot under Khudel police station jurisdiction on Sunday. His colleagues and other students, who were on the spot, could not take him out as he was stuck in an inaccessible area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Yash Borasi (24), a resident of Khudel area. He was employed in an adventure company. The company arranges adventure games for people through social media. On Sunday, many students including girls reached Gidiakhoh for the adventure games.

Employee Yash was making preparation when he fell into the gorge and got stuck in the bushes. Sources claimed that he was stuck in an inaccessible area so that he could not be taken out by the other employees and students for more than two hours. Later, one of the employees made a phone call to the ambulance. After that Yash was taken out of the gorge and he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police are investigating the case to know the exact reason behind the incident.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:17 AM IST