Madhya Pradesh: Children branded with hot iron rods in Rajgarh, human rights body seeks reports from SP

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has issued notice to Rajgarh SP and has sought report on children being branded with hot iron rods by tantric to cure illness. They later reached hospital for treatment. The Commission has asked SP to submit report within a month, Commission officials said on Monday.

Sources said children are branded with hot iron rod by a local healer to cure pneumonia and save them from other illnesses and curse. These children are reaching hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Paediatrician posted at district hospital said children may suffer from septicaemia, tetanus and other complications. The MPHRC chairman Narendra Kumar Jain ordered issuance of notice to SP Rajgarh and asked him to submit report in four weeks’ time.

Pension dues

A complaint has been filed by retired government Professor Khemraj Magarde, resident of Betul, to MPHRC about his pension, gratuity and dues. MPHRC officials told Free Press that retired professor had filed the complaint to commission on July 4, 2020, as he did not get his retirement dues. The commission issued letter to higher education department and sought explanation.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:55 PM IST