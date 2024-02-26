Madhya Pradesh: Embezzlement Of PMAY Fund Unearthed In Bhikangaon |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A case of misappropriation of funds has been unearthed in the houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), raising doubts about the role of a deputy engineer's involvement in the process. The municipal council chairperson has lodged a written complaint with the Prime Minister, collector, and other senior officials, highlighting the irregularities.

According to council chairperson Poonam Amit Jaiswal, under the PMAY (Urban), housing was sanctioned in DPR 711 dated January 30, 2019, for beneficiary Ramzan, a resident of Ward No 1, and in DPR 234 dated August 29, 2019, for beneficiary Habib of Ward No 1. The allocated amounts for the houses were duly paid to them.

However, no construction has been undertaken by the beneficiaries. Initial investigations suggest that the beneficiaries might have fraudulently claimed benefits for two houses by constructing only one wall. Currently, no house stands at the designated location under the housing scheme.

Dy engineer misleads seniors

Jaiswal mentioned that a complaint about the housing issue was lodged in the council on January 8, 2024, and on CM Helpline on February 5, 2024. The CMO assigned the investigation to deputy engineer Sonika Mandloi. It was alleged that instead of investigating, the deputy engineer colluded with the beneficiary and filed a new application. The house built under the housing scheme is sinking and needs permission to be demolished. The deputy engineer misled the then CMO and Mission Director without conducting an inspection, Panchnama, or taking any action.

Approval taken on the basis of fake documents

Jaiswal stated in the complaint that to avail of the benefits of PMAY, the concerned beneficiaries submitted the registry acknowledgment of a single plot measuring 20 by 60 square feet for two houses. Upon investigation, it was found that a wall had been erected inside a godown, and money had been withdrawn by geo-tagging it at various stages.

This raises suspicion of fraudulent activity in obtaining benefits of the housing scheme, and now there is a claim of a house collapse. The entire matter requires a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, when contacted Bhikangaon chief municipal officer (CMO) Prakash Chitte said that a complaint from the municipal council chairperson has been received and the matter will be investigated.