MP: GRMC Students Thrashed For Objecting To Liquor Party Outside Hostel In Gwalior (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Gajara Raja Medical College (GRMC) staged a late night protest on Sunday after a group of drunk youths allegedly thrashed them in public in Gwalior. The accused youths were drinking in front of the hostel, when the students objected, they turned violent.

A police officer, too, had been accused of misbehaving with a medical student.

The students staged a late-night protest, raising slogans of "gundagirdi nahi chalegi" (won't allow hooliganism).

Late into the night on Sunday, a group of approximately six men were reportedly engaged in a drinking spree at the Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) milk parlour. Adjacent to the parlour, were the hostels accommodating medical students.

When the medical students intervened, attempting to halt the consumption of alcohol in front of the hostel, resulted in a physical altercation. The drunk men also damaged the vehicles belonging to the medical students of GRMC and fled the scene in their cars. Vehicles belonging to medical students from GRMC were vandalized. The perpetrators fled the scene, leaving behind the damaged vehicles.

A police officer had been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a medical student. In response to the incident, junior doctors expressed their dissatisfaction by staging a nighttime protest.

Drunk Men Beat Disabled Beggar at Gwalior Railway Station

On the other hand, two drunk men allegedly assaulted a disabled beggar at Gwalior railway station, after he approached them for food on February 22. A video had gone viral on social media showing the two youths abusing and beating the beggar at Gwalior's Station Number 4 platform. After the beggar was dragged to them with his lone leg, seeking food and some coins, the assailants kicked him and threw his belongings away.

The beggar, who was physically challenged, was harassed and verbally abused by the individuals, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.