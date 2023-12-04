 Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Mahidpur’s Candidates Boss & Chouhan Indulge In Verbal Duel
As soon as the counting of votes started, a neck-to-neck gap of votes polled in favour of Boss and Chouhan was evident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur’s Congress candidate Dinesh Jain Boss and BJP’s Bahadur Singh Chouhan indulged in a heated verbal duel at the counting hall of Ujjain Engineering College over the issue of recounting of votes here on Sunday. As soon as the counting of votes started, a neck-to-neck gap of votes polled in favour of Boss and Chouhan was evident. It continued throughout various rounds of counting.

In most of the rounds, Chouhan was gaining an edge over Boss. But, in 18th and 19th rounds of counting, Boss suddenly took a lead of 290 votes over Chouhan against which the latter filed an application of recounting of 18th and 19th rounds of counting before the returning officer. Boss wanted to finish the process and then recount the votes as demanded by Chouhan. It led to a verbal duel among them and Boss reportedly tore the application of Chouhan who in turn passed indecent comments on him. Additional police force was deployed there. After the recounting of votes of 18th and 19th rounds, the margin of 290 votes in favour of Boss remained unchanged.

