Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Half Of Scindia Supporters Lose Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP had given at least 15 tickets on the recommendation of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. And of them, eight lost the assembly elections. This means that at least half of the Scindia’s supporters lost the election.

Those who lost the election are Imarti Devi (Dabra), Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Bamori), Hirendra Singh Bunty Bana (Raghogarh), Suresh Dhakad (Pohari), Jajpal Singh Jajji (Ashok Nagar), Rajvardan Singh Dattigaon (Badnawar), Kamlesh Jatav (Ambah) and Raghuraj Kansana (Morena).

While those who secured a victory are Manoj Chaudhary (Hatpipaliya), Tulsi Silawat (Sanver), Pradhyuman Singh Tomar (Gwalior), Mohan Singh Rathore (Bhitarwar), Brijendra Singh Yadav (Mungawali), Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary (Sanchi) and Srikant Chaturvedi (Maihar).

This situation is almost satisfactory for Scindia, but not too encouraging. Had at least 80 percent of his supporters won the election then his clout would have increased further in politics.

The victory to almost 50 percent of his supporters is also like a face saving exercise for Scindia. Otherwise, there was speculation that BJP might suffer a heavy loss due to the Scindia factor as voters were not happy with Scindia’s decision to topple the Kamal Nath government.

Gopal Bhargava: 9th successive win in 38 years

BJP stalwart Gopal Bhargava, who has a reputation for not campaigning during elections, on Sunday registered his ninth consecutive victory from Rehli seat (Sagar district) as his party surged ahead to retain power in the state.

Bhargava (71) defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jyoti Patel by 72,800 votes. He will be the most experienced legislator in the new assembly.

The popular politician, who was Leader of Opposition during Kamal Nath-led Congress regime, had first won from Rehli in 1985. Since then, he has been invincible, winning all assembly elections from the seat in last 38 years.

Bhargava, a cabinet minister since 2003 with different portfolios, has said that he doesn't need to campaign as he believes in working for people all five years.

Former chief minister and BJP leader late Babulal Gaur, a ten-time MLA, had won eight times in a row from Govindpura of Bhopal. Another former chief minister of BJP, the late Kailash Joshi, had won eight assembly elections between 1962 and 1993 from the Bagli seat of Dewas district.