Mahakaushal Madhya Pradesh Election Result Live: Kamal Nath Leading In Chhindwara; BJP's Prahlad Patel Ahead In Narsinghpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Counting for Madhya Pradesh assembly election results is underway and the 38 seats of Mahakaushal region can play a crucial role in deciding the winner. The region consists of right districts, namely Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori.

As per the trends at 1:00 pm Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is leading by 15623 in Chhindwara against BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu. In Jabalpur Pashchim BJP’s Rakesh Singh is leading by 15450 after 9 rounds of counting.

In Narsinghpur union minister Prahlad Patel is leading by 9611 votes against INC’s Lakhan Singh Patel.

The Mahakoshal or Mahakaushal region lies in the upper or eastern reaches of the Narmada River valley with Jabalpur being the largest city in the region.ParasiaMandla

According to early trends BJP seems to be moving towards a landslide victory in the central state. BJP is leading in 162 seats against Congress’s 65. Celebrations also began at the saffron party’s office in state capital Bhopal and incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave credits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s anticipated victory.

Jabalpur Seats: Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East (SC), Jabalpur North, Jabalpur Cantt, Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora (ST)

Katni Seats: Barwara, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, Bahoriband

Narsinghpur Seats: Gotegaon (SC), Narsinghpur, Tendukheda, Gadarawara

Seoni Seats: Barghat, Seoni, Keolari, Lakhnadon

Chhindwara Seats: Junnardeo, Amarwara (ST), Churai, Saunsar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna

Balaghat Seats: Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi

Mandla Seats: Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla

Dindori Seats: Shahpura, Dindori