Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Kamal Nath Confident Of Win Despite Early Trends Give Majority To BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the vote counting in Madhya Pradesh, many prominent leaders claimed their parties win. Congress president Kamal Nath said that he need not to see any trends till 11 am as he is very confident about the victory.

"I think that the BJP will win the most seats to date and create history," stated State BJP President VD Sharma." For the last 20 years, the state has been a BJP stronghold.

Meanwhile, the EC's trends released at 9:30 am showed that Congress was ahead in 7 seats.

Former chief minister and president of the Congress, Kamal Nath, declared, "I have not seen any trends, and I don't need to look at trends until 11 am." I have a lot of confidence and I believe in the Madhya Pradesh voters."

A fierce election battle for the 230 seats in the Legislative Assembly took place in the state; 116 seats are needed for a party to hold the majority and for any alliance to have a chance of forming the government in the state.

The Election Commission's result trends show that, as of 9:10 a.m., the BJP was leading from the assembly constituencies of Timarni and Mauganj.

Voter tallying for the one-phase poll conducted on November 17 commenced at 8 a.m. today. According to the majority of exit poll predictions made public on Thursday, the BJP is leading, with the Congress appearing to be falling short and failing to capitalise on the 'anti-incumbency' movement as they had hoped. Nonetheless, the Congress party appeared to have an edge in certain exit polls.

Apart from the brief 15-month period during which the Kamal Nath-led government held power when the Congress took office in 2018, Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the past 20 years.

While the Congress presented former chief minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face, the BJP fought the election with a leadership that was primarily collective.

Exit poll results indicate that the welfare programmes of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, nicknamed "Mamaji" by the public, and those of the BJP government at the federal level appeared to have an effect on the Madhya Pradesh electorate, which includes a sizable population of tribals and Dalits.

After the Congress emerged victorious in the 2018 state assembly elections, Kamal Nath was sworn in as chief minister. Later, Chouhan was appointed chief minister of the state once more after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs joined the BJP.

For the 230-member Assembly, the state's overall turnout reached a record high of 76.22 percent this year, up from 74.97 percent in 2018, the year the Congress won but was overthrown by defections barely a year later.

The Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main political parties in Madhya Pradesh. But the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, are also important in the state's political scene.

BJP won 109 seats in the 2018 elections, while the BSP and SP each won two and one seat, respectively.

Along with a few other senior leaders from both parties, the poll results on Sunday will determine the political fate of the state's longest-serving governor, Chouhan, and his Congress opponent, Kamal Nath.

After taking office as Chief Minister in 2005, Shivraj Chouhan was sworn in once more in 2008 and 2013.

After the Kamal Nath government was overthrown by the rebellion of then-senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, he came back to power in March 2020.

Kamal Nath, a former chief minister and veteran of Congress, has presided over the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) for a number of years. Since 1980, Nath has served nine terms as the parliamentary representative for Chhindwara, making him one of the nation's longest-serving lawmakers.

Senior Congress leader and two-time chief minister Digvijaya Singh played a crucial role in the party campaign led by Kamal Nath.

Singh has been involved in politics since 1977 and is renowned for expressing strong opinions on a range of topics. He currently serves as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister, is another well-known BJP leader who has advanced rapidly through the ranks. Formerly a leader of the Congress party, Scindia entered politics in 2002 after winning the Guna Lok Sabha seat, which became available after his father, Congress icon Madhavrao Scindia, passed away.