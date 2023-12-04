 Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: BJP Secures Commanding Victory In Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive win, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Usha Thakur emerged triumphant in the assembly election for Mhow constituency, establishing a substantial lead of over 34,000 votes.

The seasoned politician successfully navigated the challenges posed by Congress candidate Ramkishore Shukla and independent candidate Antarsingh Darbar, consolidating the BJP's stronghold in the region.

The victory lap took the form of a vibrant road show on Mhow's MG road, where jubilant supporters joined Usha Thakur in celebrating the party's commanding success.

Amidst the festivities, Thakur distributed laddoos to mark the occasion, symbolising the party's sweet triumph in the electoral battle.

Mhow resonated with the fervour of BJP supporters as they thronged the streets, expressing their allegiance to the party and its victorious candidate.

The outcome not only secures Usha Thakur's position in the political arena but also reinforces the BJP's unwavering popularity in the Mhow constituency.

As the revelry continues, the BJP's resounding win in Mhow underscores the party's resonance with the electorate and affirms its dominant presence in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape.

Follow us on

