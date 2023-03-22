 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman murdered in Rangarakhedi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Elderly woman murdered in Rangarakhedi

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman murdered in Rangarakhedi

Sub-divisional officer (police) Shersingh Bhuria, Kanvan police station in-charge Ramsingh Rathore and his team reached the spot along with FSL officer from Dhar and began investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman was gruesomely murdered in a hut in a field on the outskirt of Rangarakhedi near Nagda village under Kanwan police station. Preliminary investigation revealed injury on head which could have been caused by some heavy blunt weapon.

She was identified as Kalabai, wife of Juwansingh Mogia. She used to live with her son Meharbaan, 32, in a hut built in her agricultural farm. Police were informed about the accident in the morning.

Sub-divisional officer (police) Shersingh Bhuria, Kanvan police station in-charge Ramsingh Rathore and his team reached the spot along with FSL officer from Dhar and began investigation.

After spot inspection, the body was brought to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Relatives told police that Kalabai’s husband had died three to four years back and she lived with her son. People had seen her in the village on Tuesday evening.

She also used to wear a silver bracelet in leg, which was found missing. The police have registered a case of murder and started investigation. Her son has been called to the police station for questioning.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: District Cong prez to host mass marriage ceremony in Badnawar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Another controversy rocks Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana in MP: Puri-achchar for baraatis, cashew &...

Another controversy rocks Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana in MP: Puri-achchar for baraatis, cashew &...

Madhya Pradesh: Friday is the last day for registration of Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC in Sailana

Madhya Pradesh: Friday is the last day for registration of Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC in Sailana

Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan

What if, Ladli Behena lose her thumb prints

What if, Ladli Behena lose her thumb prints