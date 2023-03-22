Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman murdered in Rangarakhedi

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman was gruesomely murdered in a hut in a field on the outskirt of Rangarakhedi near Nagda village under Kanwan police station. Preliminary investigation revealed injury on head which could have been caused by some heavy blunt weapon.

She was identified as Kalabai, wife of Juwansingh Mogia. She used to live with her son Meharbaan, 32, in a hut built in her agricultural farm. Police were informed about the accident in the morning.

Sub-divisional officer (police) Shersingh Bhuria, Kanvan police station in-charge Ramsingh Rathore and his team reached the spot along with FSL officer from Dhar and began investigation.

After spot inspection, the body was brought to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Relatives told police that Kalabai’s husband had died three to four years back and she lived with her son. People had seen her in the village on Tuesday evening.

She also used to wear a silver bracelet in leg, which was found missing. The police have registered a case of murder and started investigation. Her son has been called to the police station for questioning.