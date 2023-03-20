Madhya Pradesh: District Cong prez to host mass marriage ceremony in Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA and district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam has announced to host a mass marriage ceremony for Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana beneficiaries as the government failed to do so. This was said at a press conference organised at the Congress party office on Monday. Notably, the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana's mass marriage ceremony was earlier scheduled on February 24 which was shifted to March 19. 60 couples were about to tie the knot in the ceremony. But, the list of registered beneficiaries' names was not issued by Yojana officials.

Concerned officer C Parihar was also unable to give any satisfactory answer. Balmukund Singh Gautam said that the marriage programme of March 19 was cancelled due to supply of sub-standard materials. All families were upset and worried because of this. He also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for leaving the couples midway. On the other hand, beneficiaries who were ready to get married with all pre-rituals were inconvenienced by rapid shift of wedding dates.

Observing their problem, Balmukund Singh Gautam and his family have organised a mass marriage ceremony at Patidar Samaj Dharamshala in Kheda, Badnawar on March 22. Beneficiaries can get registered by March 21 evening. A marriage procession of registered ones will also be taken out from Baijnath Mahadev Temple to Patidar Samaj Dharamshala. The couples will also get household items from the Gautam family.

