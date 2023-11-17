Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Dies After Voting

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Malwa An elderly woman died while she was returning to her place after voting in Agar Malwa district. As per information, the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Kashibai Bherulal Malviya, a resident of Dharola village in Susner assembly constituency.

After moving out of polling station casting her vote, she had a heart attack and died on the spot. Meanwhile, voters from Lala Khedi gram panchayat Barkheda in Agar Malwa constituency had boycotted the voting.

As soon as officials came to know about their call, they immediately rushed to the village and gave assurance to fulfil whatever their demands as possible. After getting the assurances, the villagers agreed to cast their votes.