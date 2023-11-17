MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya Seeks 'Strict Action' Against Narottam Mishra's 'Celebrations In Pakistan' Remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Friday, has demanded strict action against state home minister Narottam Mishra's 'celebrations in Pakistan' remarks. In an attempt to link opposition parties with rival Pakistan, Mishra had said that if any party other than the BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, there'll be celebrations in Pakistan, .

Voting for the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly is presently taking place.

Earlier in the day, Mishra said that Pakistan would celebrate if any opposition party wins Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Coming down heavily on Mishra, Digvijaya Singh said, "It is a provocative statement. Strict action should be taken against him. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should give notice to him immediately," Digvijaya Singh said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra in Datia says, "When you press the button (on EVM) with the 'Lotus' symbol on it, then celebrations are held in India. If any other political party wins, celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Keeping national… pic.twitter.com/2DjbbATdGO — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Making such statements was Mishra's habit, the former chief minister alleged.

Singh claimed that Mishra was the target of an election-related lawsuit that was still pending in court and that, given his behaviour, the minister had no business running for office.

Talking to reporters in Datia earlier, Mishra said, "If any other party wins, then the celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Therefore, it is necessary to press the button of lotus (BJP's election symbol), considering the national interest as supreme. This will strengthen the army on the borders."

