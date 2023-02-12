Madhya Pradesh: Drawing, yoga & Zumba programmes mark day 2 in Dewas

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of Adventure Fest 2023, yoga and Zumba programmes as well as a children's drawing competition were held at Shankargarh Hills, Indore-Bhopal bypass, on Saturday. Hundreds of the children put on an impressive dance performance on the occasion. The district and municipal administration are organising a three-day Adventure Fest 2023 on Shankargarh Hills for the healthy entertainment of citizens and children.

Along with various cultural programmes, a dance, skating, and drawing competition are being held for children, as well as a cricket and kabaddi competition for the kid's zone and players, and a food zone has been established for the citizens. Citizens who attend the Adventure Fest with their families are also enjoying the delicacies in the Food Zone. On Sunday, February 12, a bike rally, car rally, women's marathon race, and colour festival will be held on Shankargarh Hills as part of the Adventure Fest.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)