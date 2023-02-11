e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Fire breaks out at a water tank factory at Dewas Naka, WATCH video

Indore: Fire breaks out at a water tank factory at Dewas Naka, WATCH video

Labourers were working in the factory when fire broke out

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out at a water tank factory located at Dewas Naka in Indore on Saturday morning. The flames were so intense that it grappled a nearby chocolate factory. It took atleast one hour for the fire brigade team to douse the flames.

All workers have been rescued safely. Goods worth Rs lakhs were damaged.

More details awaited...

