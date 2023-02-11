Indore: Fire breaks out at a water tank factory at Dewas Naka, WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out at a water tank factory located at Dewas Naka in Indore on Saturday morning. The flames were so intense that it grappled a nearby chocolate factory. It took atleast one hour for the fire brigade team to douse the flames.
All workers have been rescued safely. Goods worth Rs lakhs were damaged.
More details awaited...
