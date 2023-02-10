Indore: Couple dies, 4-yr-old son critical in road accident

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died and their four-year-old son was critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a dumper in the Khajrana area on Friday.

The investigation officer SI Dandotiya said that Rahul Parmar (28), his wife Karina Parmar (26) and their son Ritik (4) were going home to Modern Nagar from Bicholi area on Friday afternoon.

When they reached Modern Square a dumper hit them from the rear and all three fell on the road. Unfortunately, the couple came under the wheels of the speeding dumper and was killed on the spot, while their son was thrown to one side and had a lucky escape.

The angry passersby threw stones at the dumper, and the driver fled but was caught later by the police. The dumper was also seized.

Sanjay Parmar, a cousin of the deceased, said Rahul and his father work in the same factory. Rahul has one elder sister and a younger brother.

Police have sent both bodies to MY Hospital, and the boy is receiving treatment at Bombay Hospital.

Police added that the couple lives with Rahul’s parents, who are in great shock after the accident. The postmortem of the two bodies is yet to be done, after which the bodies would be handed over to the family for last rites.

