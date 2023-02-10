Indore: Minor divyang girl raped in child care home

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was raped by unidentified person at a child care home for Divyang in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The girl was staying here for the past 4 years but no one was aware about the incident.

The police are investigating the case and the CCTV are being examined to know about the accused.

According to the Vijay Nagar police station staff, the mother of the girl complaint on Thursday that her 17-year-old daughter is divyang and she was kept at Anubhuti Vision Seva Sansthan in Scheme Number 74 for the past four years. Her mother visited the place in August after receiving information from there that the condition of her daughter is not well. Then the mother took her to a hospital and after treatment she took her to her home in Pithampur. In November, she went back to the Anubhuti Sansthan.

Recently, she received information that the condition of his daughter had again deteriorated. She reached the city on Thursday and took the daughter to a hospital where the doctors informed her that her daughter was about 6 months pregnant. The staff informed her that this is a police case. After that she reached the police station and lodged a complaint that her daughter had been raped inside the centre.

Read Also Indore: Rats bite Viscera reports kept in Vijay Nagar police station

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)