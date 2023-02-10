e-Paper Get App
Indore: Rats bite Viscera reports kept in Vijay Nagar police station

Malkhana not safe enough to stop rats, says DCP Upadhyay

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Indore: Rats bite Viscera reports kept in Vijay Nagar police station
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre 'rat-biting' incident was reported in Indore. This time, rats stormed the Vijay Nagar police station and nibbled around 8 to 10 Viscera reports among other important documents kept in the Malkhana.

Notably, viscera reports are prepared to determine the cause of death under suspicious circumstances where autopsies are not convincing.

ACP Vijay Nagar will be in-charge of the investigation.

Reacting to the news, DCP Sampat Upadhyay told the media," Malkhana is not safe enough to stop rats. Vijay Nagar ACP has been asked to take action in the matter. We will act on the basis of the report."

