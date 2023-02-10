Indore: City sees 11 new measles cases in a week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a big jolt to the government’s efforts towards eradicating measles by 2023, the outbreak of the contagious disease has sent the health officials into a tizzy.

As many as 11 new cases of measles were reported in the last one week in the city and all the affected patients are between 3 and 9 years. A six-month child has also fallen prey to the disease.

According to health officials, eight new cases of measles were reported from four areas of the city while three of the cases occurred because they came in contact with infected patients.

Not surprisingly, ten of these patients were unvaccinated while one of them was partially vaccinated.

“As many as 11 new cases were found in the last one week. Out of eight new cases, three patients were found from Khajrana, three from Juni Indore, and one each from Sadar Bazaar, and Azad Nagar. Similarly, three contacts, who were found positive, belong to Chandan Nagar, Khajrana, and Bakhtawarram Nagar,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that all these patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

“We have launched a survey in these areas and appealed to the people to take the vaccination at the earliest,’ Dr Gupta said and added that such an outbreak of the disease took place after many years in Indore as the city was only getting sporadic cases.

