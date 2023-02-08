Indore: All 5 accused acquitted in advocate murder case

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional district and session court here in Mhow has pronounced its judgement in the advocate Yogesh Garg murder case and acquitted all five accused in the case.

Police made Vikash Chauhan, a resident of Indira Gandhi colony, Mhow and Savan Khode, a resident of Telikhedi Mhow the main accused, while Mangilal Thakur, a resident of Sanskriti Paradise Colony and Suresh Kumar, a resident of Pigdambar area of Kishanganj as the conspirators and one Raju Daboriya as the co-accused in the case. Police produced as many 54 evidences in the court, but failed to prove any of them guilty in the case.

On Wednesday, at around 6.30 pm, the court of second additional district and sessions judge Raghavendra Singh Chauhan pronounced the judgement. In the 75-page judgement copy, the judge mentioned that after hearing all parties, all five defendants in the case were acquitted. In his decision, Judge Chauhan stated that the police produced 54 witnesses throughout the incident.

The witnesses were all circumstantial, and none of the witnesses could establish the connection. Aside from that, even the link between the pieces of evidence could not be established. As a result, the guilt was not proven. However, the judge's decision made no mention of the police department or the officer.

Garg was murdered on November 18, 2015 night when he stepped out of his office on Sanghi Street in Mhow. According to police officials, the killing was motivated by a land dispute.

Police said Garg had filed a petition on the land deals of Mangilal Thakur, the prime accused, who was facing many legal problems due to Garg and had decided to eliminate him.

Moving out of court, advocate Vikram Dubey, who is representing all of the defendants in the case, stated that the police failed to link the evidence. Many testimonies differed in their conclusions. The defence called five witnesses. The police were unable to prove the pistol's seizure.

Advocate Dubey added that then DIG Santosh Kumar held a press conference and stated that the pistol was seized on November 24. When the challan was produced in court on February 18, 2016, the pistol was reported to have been seized by police at 9.30 pm on November 25, making the pistol seizure impossible to prove. Besides, the length of the pistol could not be established.

Adding to this, there was a discrepancy in the witnesses' statements regarding the type of bullet fired from the pistol. Even the mobile call details were insufficient to prove the crime, Dubey said.

