Madhya Pradesh: Doctors, staff & self-confidence made me a corona winner, says 75 yr old woman who defeated virus in Ratlam

A 75-years-old woman who has recently won the fight against Covid-19 here and has been discharged is of the opinion that age and old diseases like asthma and blood pressure did not come in the way but it was self-confidence which helped her to win over.

The 75-years-old Bakreedan B who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) here after being reported positive Covid-19 has been successfully cured and in her latest three test she has tested Covid-19 negative. After getting discharged from GMC recently, she gave whole credit to doctors and medical staff of GMC here who helped her in boosting her confidence to fight Covid-19.

When she came out from the premises of GMC here a new confidence was blooming on her face. A resident of Jaora road area, Bakreedan B was all praise for the doctors and staff who attended her. She said that behaviour and attitude of GMC doctors and staff was very homely which helped her to gain her confidence. She said that one message she wanted to give residents of the city is not to hide the symptoms but to come forward for getting treatment at the hands of doctors here.

She said that she heard many myths about Covid-19 and for a moment she had become worried but when she came across the homely treatment at the GMC she felt confident as everything from medicine to meals were made available time to time without fail.

She had chronic complaint of blood pressure and Asthama but doctors and staff of GMC generated confidence in her to win the battle against Covid-19. Right from the day first whole medical staff had started calling her "Dadi" (Grand Mother) and gave full respect and affection which made her feel just like at home.

She said with confidence that Covid-19 despite the prevailing scenario that no treatment is available she has come to the conclusion that it can be defeated if one has self-confidence which she gained due to the scenerio she came across after being admitted in the GMC here.

When she was discharged she drew attention of every one from district collector to Dean of GMC, doctors and staff who were all present to send her back to her house. She became emotional when she left the GMC when she also saw every one wishing her and giving her respect.