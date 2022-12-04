Madhya Pradesh: Doctors defer indefinite strike on MLA’s assurance in Sanawad

Representative Image |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Indian Medical Association of Sanawad unit on Sunday submitted a memorandum to MLA Sachin Birla to express their resentment over cancellation of registration of nine medical facilities in the town. They demanded the administration to revoke the cancellation of the registration of nine private hospitals and nursing homes in the town. The protesting doctors, who were all set to go on an indefinite strike over the matter, deferred it after the MLA assured them to take up their matter before the district collector.

On Saturday, the registrations of nine medical facilities were cancelled in Sanawad after alleged poor health service. The inquiry initiated by the administration found that the nine private hospitals and nursing homes in Sanawad failed to provide required quality health services.

On Sunday, after a meeting with striking doctors, the MLA urged them to return to work with immediate effect in the larger public interest. The MLA said that the people were facing great difficulties due to the doctors' strike. The MLA assured the IMA that he would meet the district collector on Monday and take up their issue of closed medical facilities and other legitimate demands. Association's Dr Suresh Ranka said that after the assurance of the MLA, the doctors' indefinite strike is postponed. The medical institutions have fulfilled all parameters and so the order of cancellation of registration of all the nine medical facilities should be withdrawn, he added.