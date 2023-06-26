 Madhya Pradesh: Doctor, Malaria Inspector Get 4-Year Rigorous Imprisonment
Madhya Pradesh: Doctor, Malaria Inspector Get 4-Year Rigorous Imprisonment

For Accepting Bribe

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Doctor, Malaria Inspector Get 4-Year Rigorous Imprisonment | Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): First additional sessions judge on Monday sentenced a doctor and malaria inspector to four years rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and also slapped a fine of Rs 2k each for accepting bribe of Rs 26k.

As per deputy director prosecution, TC Billauray complainant Nitesh Dashodhi on July 2017, lodged a complaint with Lokayukta Office, Indore against doctor Mohan Gupta and malaria inspector Arvind Joshi demanding a bribe amount of Rs 26k.

Court Fined Both Of Rs 2000

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted and a successful trap was laid and the accused were arrested while demanding and accepting bribe on July 21, 2017. During the trial, the court held both guilty for taking bribe and convicted them to rigorous imprisonment of four years and a fine Rs 2k each.

