Madhya Pradesh: 74-Yr-Old Ujjain Woman Dies In Family Dispute

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An old woman living in Barnagar had come to Fazalpura here with her son to convince her granddaughter-in-laws. Instead, the in-laws began fighting after a dispute. Meanwhile, the 74-year-old woman fell on the ground. The relatives took her to the District Hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. Central Kotwali police have registered a case in the matter.

Idiya Bi (74) wife of Wahid Hussain was a resident of Sajilalpura, Barnagar. Her granddaughter Nagma Bi was married 14 years back to Rais Khan living in Fazalpura. Nagma has two children. When there was a dispute between Nagma and Raees, Idiya Bi came to Ujjain with her son Sajid Hussain and reached her granddaughter in-laws place in Fazalpura.

At 5 pm on Saturday, those people were talking between themselves. After that, there was a dispute in which son-in-law Rais along with his brother Khannu Firoz, father Rashid and others attacked Sajid Hussain with sticks, pipes and swords. During this, Idiya Bi, who was defending, fell on the ground and was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. Kotwali TI Narendra Singh Parihar said that on the report of Nagma Bi, a case of assault has been registered against her in-laws, whereas Idiya Bi's body was sent for post-mortem.

