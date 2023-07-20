Madhya Pradesh: Docs And Quacks, Together They Cure!

FPJ

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Don’t be surprised if you find a godman (ojha) mumbling mantras to ‘cure’ a person of snake bite in district hospital. Reason: Hospital’s doctors and paramedicals have made a truce with superstition and overlook such acts.

One such ‘healing session’ was carried out by an ojha on Jitendra Awak on Wednesday. He had reached the hospital after being bitten by snake.

On seeing flashing cameras and scribes, doctors rushed to the spot and started Jitendra’s treatment after admitting him to hospital. Currently, the youth was said to be out of danger.

Ojha Ram Singh, who attended the patient before he was admitted to the hospital, claimed to have saved lives of many victims of snake bite by removing the poison. He said that Jitendra and his family members had sought his help in removing snake poison.

“I saved his life with my tantra mantra and now he is safe,” Ram Singh said.

According to information, Jitendra of Mohania Bham village in Khalwa tribal development block of the district, was bitten by a snake while working in agricultural field.

District hospital’s civil surgeon Dr Anirudh Kaushal said that in case of being bitten by snake or scorpio, patient should be immediately brought to the hospital. “We have sufficient quantity of anti-venom doses in the district hospital. People should avoid tantra-mantra and exorcism as delay could put a patient’s life in danger.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)