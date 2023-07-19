Docs And Quacks, Together We Cure! Ojha Attends To Snakebite Patient Inside Government Hospital In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On Wednesday if you are inside the district hospital in Khandwa, you could well find an ojha mumbling his mantras to “cure” a person bitten by a snake. And if doctors and paramedics seem to walk past the proceedings without so much as a murmur of protest against the quacks, don’t be surprised. For, the medical fraternity at this hospital has reached a unique truce with superstition.

The Condition Of The Youth Is Out Of Danger

Meanwhile, after seeing the cameras of the media, the doctors present in the hospital reached the spot and immediately admitted the young man, and started his treatment. At present, the condition of the youth is said to be out of danger.

Ojha Ram Singh who was attending the patient before he was admitted to the hospital claimed that he has saved the lives of many people suffering from snakebite after successfully removing the poison of snakes.

He said "Jitendra and his family members came to him and they asked him to remove the snake's poison, so I came here and was doing his work. I saved his life with my tantra mantra and now he is safe".

According to information, Jitendra, a resident of Mohania Bham village in the Khalwa tribal development block of the district, was bitten by a snake while he was working in his agricultural field.

He was immediately taken to the district hospital. In the meantime, his family members called Ram Singh.

Hospital Has Sufficient Quantity Of Anti-Venom Doses Available

Meanwhile, Dr Anirudh Kaushal, civil surgeon of the district hospital, says that if any such animal like a snake or scorpion bites a person, he should immediately come to the hospital. We have a sufficient quantity of anti-venom doses available in the district hospital. People should avoid tantra-mantra and exorcism as any delay could put a patient’s life in danger.