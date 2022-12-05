e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Divisional athletics contest opens in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Divisional athletics contest opens in Ujjain

The guests presented medals to the winners. Tina Dodd, Saloni Patidar, Jayshree Kumawat, Yogita Sahu, Vishnu Prajapati were among the winners who received the medals

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
Guests distribute trophies to the winners of divisional athletics competition, in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain formally inaugurated the two-day divisional-level athletics competition organised at the Sports Arena located in Mahananda Nagar on Sunday. “This is a golden age for sportspersons. To promote sports, the work of developing grounds for the players is underway. The government is also giving equal opportunities to sports teachers and coaches, said the minister.

Jain asked the players to be proficient in their respective sports and win the competitions. The players who are in second and third place should work harder and try continuously to bag first position. It is necessary to play sports to stay healthy. Sportsmen should also do yoga. He said that wrestling also has a different importance in our sports, it has a different identity.

The guests presented medals to the winners. Tina Dodd, Saloni Patidar, Jayshree Kumawat, Yogita Sahu, Vishnu Prajapati were among the winners who received the medals.

Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and BJP president Vivek Joshi etc were present. The organiser of the divisional level athletics competition was Shri Raj Rajendra Jayant Sen Suri Education College, Ujjain. The men's and women's categories were included in the divisional level athletics competition.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Talented Divyang persons felicitated in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Divisional athletics contest opens in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Divisional athletics contest opens in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: First phase of cricket ground dedicated to players in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: First phase of cricket ground dedicated to players in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Demolition drive at Binod Mills Ki Chawl, Admin continues with razing of structures...

Madhya Pradesh: Demolition drive at Binod Mills Ki Chawl, Admin continues with razing of structures...

Madhya Pradesh: Tax practitioners analyse judicial review on GST in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Tax practitioners analyse judicial review on GST in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day sports meet concludes at Podar International School

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day sports meet concludes at Podar International School