Madhya Pradesh: Divisional athletics contest opens in Ujjain

Guests distribute trophies to the winners of divisional athletics competition, in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain formally inaugurated the two-day divisional-level athletics competition organised at the Sports Arena located in Mahananda Nagar on Sunday. “This is a golden age for sportspersons. To promote sports, the work of developing grounds for the players is underway. The government is also giving equal opportunities to sports teachers and coaches, said the minister.

Jain asked the players to be proficient in their respective sports and win the competitions. The players who are in second and third place should work harder and try continuously to bag first position. It is necessary to play sports to stay healthy. Sportsmen should also do yoga. He said that wrestling also has a different importance in our sports, it has a different identity.

The guests presented medals to the winners. Tina Dodd, Saloni Patidar, Jayshree Kumawat, Yogita Sahu, Vishnu Prajapati were among the winners who received the medals.

Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and BJP president Vivek Joshi etc were present. The organiser of the divisional level athletics competition was Shri Raj Rajendra Jayant Sen Suri Education College, Ujjain. The men's and women's categories were included in the divisional level athletics competition.

