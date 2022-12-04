Madhya Pradesh: Talented Divyang persons felicitated in Ujjain

Guests felicitate physically challenged persons during a programme in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a special honour and awareness ceremony was organised for the benefit of the specially-disabled people at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy by the Disabled Foundation Institute in coordination with the District Legal Services Authority. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp. Talented physically-challenged people were welcomed by the guests with a token of respect, shawl and shreefal.

In the programme, district judge Arvind Jain said that the Authority will provide artificial limbs to the needy physically-challenged persons if required. Physically-challenged people are not a part of the mainstream of society, and do not get opportunities even after having full qualifications. They really need a platform. Jain gave information about women’s empowerment, free legal aid and advice scheme, Madhya Pradesh Crime Victim Compensation Scheme 2015, domestic violence, NALSA acid attack scheme and women empowerment in the awareness programme organised to end all kinds of violence and discrimination against women.

Giving information about Lok Adalat, Mediation, Family Dispute Redressal Scheme, Jain said that if any legal problem of a disabled partner is not being resolved, then he should get the application resolved by sending the application through a paralegal volunteer to the District Legal Services Authority.

On this occasion, district legal aid officer Chandresh Mandloi, senior social worker Prakash Chittoda, Lead Bank manager Sandeep Agrawal, paralegal volunteers Rajkumar Dohre, Pramod Mobia, Shailendra Gothwal, Rameshchandra Khatri and about 80 Divyang persons were present.