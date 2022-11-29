Madhya Pradesh: District hospital ward boy suspended for proxy attendance

Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): One ward boy from Barwani district hospital has been accused of accepting his salary without performing duties for the past year. In this regard, the collector Shivraj Singh Verma has suspended the ward boy Vijay Kalosia and steward Deepak Devrai under Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rule with immediate effect. As per information received from the collector's office, Vijay was delivering his service in the burn unit of the hospital. But, for the past year, a woman named Anita was working in his place. For this, Vijay used to pay her Rs 5k per month and took the rest of the salary by signing the attendance register. Hospital steward Deepak, who assigned duties to the workers was also included in his plan. After this, an anonymous complaint was registered at the collector's office. During investigation, both were found guilty. Reportedly, the government has borne a loss of Rs 5.29 lakh due to proxy attendance of ward boys. Collector Verma has also issued a show-cause notice against Barwani hospital’s civil surgeon Dr Arwind Satya, Dr Manoj Khanna, burn unit nursing officer Shabnam Mansoori and other staff for neglecting the ward boy's absence. They have to reply within three days.