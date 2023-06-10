Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Over Possession & Use Of Neelganga Mahadev Temple Land Resurfaces

Diliparao Gorkar addresses media persons | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tempers soared once again over possession of land in an ancient religious place and its illegal commercial utilisation in the name of religious activities on Friday. Both sides organised back-to-back press conference and levelled allegations against each other.

THE ACCUSERS

Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadav Temple is situated at Neelganga intersection since time immemorial. According to residents, the said temple is 200 to 300 years old. Prayers in temple are done by relatives of local citizens. It is believed that Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadev fulfils wishes.

Social worker Dilip Rao Gorkar (Dilu Pahalwan) told reporters that since 1990, the maintenance and prayers in this temple situated on the government land was being done by civic committee of local residents. Shri Shiv Utsav and other religious festivals are organised on temple premises by them. All residents of Neelganga intersection and surrounding areas are economically weak and eke out living by working as labourers.

A community building was built in the temple premises with the help of different government departments through MP, MLA and corporator funds. It was operated by committee of locals residents. Utensils and kitchen utensils set up by donations are given to poor citizens of the Community Hall on a minimum rent.

Shivanjali Hotel is being operated in an illegal manner by making an ashram near Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple through Juna Akhara. The hotel offers accommodation to devotees coming from outside on arbitrarily rates. The sadhus of Juna Akhara have taken possession of the said Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple and Community Hall by securing illegal occupation order passed by Ujjain tehsildar on fabricated and forged documents.

THE DEFENDERS

The decision of additional collector and SDM court was not being liked by those serving their personal interests in the guise of Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple and premises in Neelganga. Hence, they provoked locals by making fabricated allegations. According to the revenue records of 1960-61, the then Brahmalin Mahant of Shri Panch Dasnam Juna Akhara, Parvati Giri Mai Ram had been offering prayers in the temple.

After his death in 1977, Bhagwan Singh’s father Sanwale Singh who used to serve in the temple during Parvati Giri Mai started performing the puja. After the death of his mother, he had been performing the puja. The saints, mahants and thanapatis of Shri Panch Dasnam Juna Akhara had been offering pujas from time to time. In 2015-16, presiding officer of court of Additional Collector, Santosh Verma passed the order on March 23, 2016 in which Panch Dasnam Juna Akhara Bada Hanuman Ghat Varanasi was issued an order in the name of Minister Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj Guru Dattatreya after hearing the case, mentioning the ownership of the said survey number Panch Dasnam rested with Juna Akhara.

At Neelkantheshwar temple premises, Juna Akhara’s secretary Mahant Dev Giri, Mahant Vidyanand Bharti, Avahan Akhara’s Sevanand Giri, Mahant Mohananand Giri and Shri Mahant Purushottam Puri jointly told the media that for years Neelganga resident Diliprao Gorkar alias Dillu, had illegally occupied the temple premises, along with Rajendra Jain and was indulging in anti-Hindu acts. In the past, similar conspiracies and false complaints were made by them regarding Shri Ram Sambhavna Mandir Dham.

But during that time too, the temple management had given a befitting reply without being afraid of their blackmailing. Now, these people were creating confusion due to the loss of overhead income from Neelkantheshwar Mahadev temple complex.