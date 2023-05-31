Madhya Pradesh: Dispute over land ownership of Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Mandir in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two parties came face-to-face over ownership of land of Shree Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Mandir Ashram near Juna Akhara on Tuesday. According to reports, Dilip Rao Gorkar aka Dillu Pehalwan Mitra Mandali and peshwai members of Juna Akhara faced each other forcing administration to rush heavy police force at the spot.

Both sides staked claim over the land. Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad general secretary Hari Giri Maharaj was also present at the scene.

A committee of Juna Akhara has taken over the land of Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple adjacent to Juna Arena. This has been resented by Dillu Pehalwan and local residents. They accused the Juna Akhara of grabbing land of their temple. The dispute had been simmering since morning. Force from two to three police stations was deployed at the spot along with SDM Kalyani Pandey.

While Juna Akhara PRO Govind Solanki said that the documents would prove their stake over the land. He said that the Akhara had all required documents and things would be cleared in investigation.