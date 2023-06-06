Madhya Pradesh: Diggy lambasts Dhar SP over community policing video

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha (RS) member Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh over his recent community policing video at Badvanya village under Dahi police station limits in Dhar and said that some government officials in Madhya Pradesh are working like BJP cadres. Congress national general secretary made this remark on his Twitter handle.

Recently, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, under community policing in Barwanya village held a Khatla meeting to have a public dialogue with villagers to make them aware of education and health as well as the ill-effects of drugs. The unique initiative of SP Singh was appreciated by all villagers.

Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Pawar, Kukshi SDOP Dheeraj Babbar, Kukshi police station in-charge Brijesh Malviya, BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel, Badwanya village sarpanch, MLA representative Rajeev Sharma, a large number of villagers were present in the programme. Meanwhile, the Congress leader has posted a video in which SP Singh is seen administering an oath to the villagers.

Congress said that, Madhya Pradesh mein kuch shaskiya adhikari BJP ke karyakartaon ki tarah karya kar rahe hai. Hamari un par nazar ahi. Ve kripaya hamare Bhartiya Samvidhan ke antargat niyam-kanoon ke anusar hi karya kare. Ve Bhartiya Seva ke adhikari hai. Bharatiya Janata Party seva ke adhikari nahi hai (Some MP government officials are behaving like BJP employees. We're keeping an eye on all of them. Please follow the norms and restrictions outlined in our Indian Constitution. They are Indian Service officials, not the officers of the Bharatiya Janata Party).

The Congress leader has written on social media that the person in question is Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh in uniform after taking the oath of the Constitution. Next to him is BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel wearing an orange kurta. In Dahi area of Kukshi assembly constitution, villagers are being administered an oath to trust the police, but SP sir, you did not bother to inform the MLA elected by the people of Kukshi assembly. Notably, Congress MLA Surendra Singh Baghel represents Kukshi constituency.

Singh further added that SP Singh has the responsibility to work according to the rules under the Constitution, but BJP post bearers are visiting him. Is it fair? Does it reflect his fairness? Is it according to the Constitution to show favouritism to a government official?