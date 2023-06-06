Madhya Pradesh: One held in connection with robbery, 2 on the run in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Garoth police arrested one accused in connection with a loot incident reported on May 31. Police recovered around Rs 2 lakh from his possession, while a search for two more accused involved in the crime is still on.

Garoth police station in-charge Kamlesh Singhar informed that the one who has been arrested was identified as Ramzan (35), a resident of Muslim Mohalla, Garoth, while two others who are absconding are Kalu Kanjar and Rishi alias Krushik alias Arjun Kanjar, both residents of Dekiya Chorasiya in Rajgarh district.

Earlier, on May 31, accused Ramzan and two others robbed Rs 3.9 lakh from Hardayal Chawla, a resident of Chandwasa when he was helping his divyang mother to sit on a vehicle parked outside Bank of India’s (BoI) branch. Based on Chawla’s complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) and began an investigation into the matter.

Taking cognisance into the matter, Singhar went through CCTV footages and identified the accused. The police came to know that the accused fled towards Rajgarh district.

A team was immediately formed from Rajgarh the police nabbed Ramzan. During interrogation, accused Ramzah informed the police that Kalu and Rishi only gave him Rs 10k, out of which he spent Rs 1k, while rest was recovered from his possession. Based on the information he provided about the accused duo’s native place, police raided their places and recovered Rs 1.9 from there. The police are now searching for two other accused and anticipating that more money would be recovered from their possession.