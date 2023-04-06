 Madhya Pradesh: DIG highlights danger of using mobile phones while driving in Mandsaur
During a meeting, he asked police officers to create mass awareness on safe driving practices.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): New Ratlam Range DIG Manoj Kumar Singh visited Mandsaur-Neemuch on Thursday.

During a meeting, he asked police officers to create mass awareness on safe driving practices. Highlighting the risk of using mobile phones while driving, he said that it was common to find people texting, talking over phone while walking and driving. Sharing his experience, he said that on Wednesday, he escaped accident while travelling from Ratlam to Neemuch. “Distraction during driving is risky and can lead to fatal crashes as it reduces awareness of surrounding due to compromised judgment of road conditions,” he said.

He added that driving was a serious activity that required complete attention and focus. On an average such accidents claimed 400 lives daily.

Senior IPS officer Singh had earlier served as SP in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

