Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders meet opium farmers, hear grievances in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders met local opium cultivators on Thursday and heard their grievances regarding concentrated poppy straw (CPS) methodology.

Farmers said that local cultivators were in distress over CPS methodology for extraction of poppy straw. They said that Opium cultivation was gradually becoming laborious and expensive. The lack of justified rates for produce was a major issue.

Leader Parshuram Sisodiya said that opium farmers were in distress over Centre’s policies which were neither feasible nor sustainable. He also asked government to provide security during cultivation, and harvest of crop. Central government should ensure participation of cultivators in formulation of opium policy.

Block president Anil Sharma accused Central government of trying to thwart opium cultivation through unfeasible rules and laws. He said that Congress would fight for opium farmers’ rights.

District former secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar, district panchayat member Ashok Khinchi and city president Ramprasad Farakya, block general secretary Anil Mulasiya and other workers were present.