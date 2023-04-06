Bhopal: BJP celebrates its 43rd foundation day, CM Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma unfurl party flag

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is celebrating its 43rd foundation day on Thursday, with series of programmes. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma unfurled the party flag at the party office in Bhopal in presence of a galaxy of leaders.

BJP also celebrated its foundation day at booth level across Madhya Pradesh. There was joy on the face of every BJP worker and leader during the celebration of the party's foundation day.

Moreover, BJP Backward Front commenced 'Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo' campaign to mark the party foundation day. This campaign will continue till April 14. This campaign will cover district, mandal and villages as well. During the campaign, party workers will reach every house and hold chaupals to highlight the backward class welfare schemes of central and state governments. Along with this, BJP Backward Class front will also felicitate the talented students at Mandal level.