Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's hospitals run out of Remdesivir

Dhar: The tall claims made by the state government about the availability of Remdesivir injection fell flat in Dhar district as the kin of patients admitted at the district hospital and private hospitals are forced to run from pillar to post to get injections, in vain.

Failing to source the injections from the hospitals or medical shops, the attendees of the patients are leaving no stone unturned to save their near and dear ones. They are even knocking at the doors of political leaders or officials, in anticipation of help.

Notably, Dhar district is among the worst affected district in the Indore division after the Indore district. It has logged 5,885 Covid-19 cases. With 5,112 recoveries and 77 deaths, the district still has 696 patients under treatment.

Though local administration and health department are making claims that all possible efforts to contain the pandemic are underway.