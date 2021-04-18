Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's hospitals run out of Remdesivir

Dhar: The tall claims made by the state government about the availability of Remdesivir injection fell flat in Dhar district as the kin of patients admitted at the district hospital and private hospitals are forced to run from pillar to post to get injections, in vain.
Failing to source the injections from the hospitals or medical shops, the attendees of the patients are leaving no stone unturned to save their near and dear ones. They are even knocking at the doors of political leaders or officials, in anticipation of help.
Notably, Dhar district is among the worst affected district in the Indore division after the Indore district. It has logged 5,885 Covid-19 cases. With 5,112 recoveries and 77 deaths, the district still has 696 patients under treatment.
Though local administration and health department are making claims that all possible efforts to contain the pandemic are underway.
But, the kin of the patients are in despair due to lack of crucial medicines including Remdesivir. Their hope is eroding fast. They are now accusing the management of hospitals and health officials of providing much the needed drug to either the relatives of VIPs or those who are greasing the palms of the officials.
When contacted drug inspector Ashok Goyal accepted that there is a severe shortage of Remdesivir injections in the district.
There is a big gap between the demand and the supply; and we canít bridge this gap unless we get enough supply from its source, he added.
Not just Dhar, but many other districts in Madhya Pradesh are reporting an acute shortage of Remdesivir injection which is used to treat serious patients of Covid-19. Most small and medium-sized hospitals are facing the crunch of the drug.
Each patient requires six doses of 100 mg each of which two are given on day 1 followed by one jab a day for the four days.
